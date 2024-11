One person was hospitalised following last night’s crash in County Carlow.

The single car incident happened at about 11:15pm at Leagh, close to Glynn’s Cross on the N80.

The vehicle’s driver, a man aged in his twenties, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment of injuries that are understood to be non-life-threatening.

The route was closed for a number of hours but reopened this morning.

Gardaí were joined at the scene by fire personnel and paramedics.