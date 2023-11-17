Emergency services attending separate crashs on Castlecomer Road and Ballyragget Road in County Kilkenny

Emergency services have been dealing with two separate crashes this afternoon.

The first happened after 2:30pm on the N77 at Oldtown, Ballyragget.

Then after 3pm, there was another involving a van and a car at Glengarragh Cross, close to the Shed Factory, on the N78 Castlecomer Road.

No injuries have so far been reported in either incident.

Motorists are advised to approach both areas with caution.

Meanwhile, it comes following a fatal road crash between Thomastown and Ballyhale last night.