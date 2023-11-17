Technical examination to get underway this morning at County Kilkenny scene where a man died yesterday in a road crash

A Kilkenny road remains closed this morning following a single vehicle crash that killed one person yesterday.

Emergency services were called to Castlecollumb between Thomastown and Ballyhale just after 4 o’clock.

The car’s driver, a man aged in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to University Hospital Waterford for post-mortem.

The route was sealed off between Moneroe Cross to Jerpoint Cross and a garda technical examination is expected to get underway at first light there.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses of the incident, in particular those with footage, to contact them.

Anyone with any information can contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station