Emergency services called to scene of car and e-scooter collision in Carlow town
It happened at about 5o'clock last evening close to the Burrin Road Roundabout
A young female needed medical treatment following a road incident in Carlow town last evening.
Gardaí were called to the Burrin Road Roundabout at about 5pm following a collision involving a car and an e-scooter.
They say the injured party had that are not life-threatening.
Anybody who witnessed what happened should contact the Carlow town Garda Station.