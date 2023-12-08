KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Emergency services called to scene of car and e-scooter collision in Carlow town

It happened at about 5o'clock last evening close to the Burrin Road Roundabout

A young female needed medical treatment following a road incident in Carlow town last evening.

Gardaí were called to the Burrin Road Roundabout at about 5pm following a collision involving a car and an e-scooter.

They say the injured party had that are not life-threatening.

Anybody who witnessed what happened should contact the Carlow town Garda Station.

