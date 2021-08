Emergency services dealing with incident on the Kilkenny Tipperary border

Emergency services are dealing with an incident on the M8.

Paramedics and fire personnel are at the scene just south of Urlingford with GardaĆ­ en route.

It’s not yet known if any injuries have been sustained but at least one car appears quite damaged after it was in collision with a lorry just before 11:30am.

The stretch between Junction 4 and Junction 5 southbound’s been closed and will remain so for most of the day.