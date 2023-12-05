Emergency services in Kilkenny dealing with two car crash on Gowran Road out of Clara

UPDATE: (1:30pm, Tuesday 5th December) The scene’s clear.

Earlier story;

Emergency services are dealing with a two-car crash in county Kilkenny.

It’s happened this morning just off the main Carlow Road on the road to Gowran from Clara.

Traffic’s down to one lane while they await a tow-truck – the area is expected to be cleared at about 12:30pm and gardaí are asking motorists to stay away until then if possible.

It’s understood nobody’s been injured.