Employees across Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country could soon opt to have salaries paid into Revolut accounts

You could soon be able to have your salary paid into your Revolut account.

It’s understood that the online banking app, which has more than two million customers in Ireland, is to soon issue Irish IBANs.

These will begin with IE, instead of giving users a Lithuanian bank account starting with LK.

The company hopes it will lead to more people signing up and using it as their main bank.

Joe Heneghan, CEO Revolut Europe, says; “We’re proud to be opening our Irish branch soon. With over two million customers in Ireland, we are constantly looking for ways to improve our customers’ experience. Our customers can get their salaries paid directly into Revolut hassle-free, easily make direct debits, and more with the help of an Irish IBAN.