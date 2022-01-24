Employers in Kilkenny and Carlow urged to consult with staff on return to workplace plans

Employers are being advised to consult with staff before planning a return to the workplace.

Today sees the gradual return of staff to offices across Carlow and Kilkenny, for those who had been working from home.

An initial return began last September, however, fresh advice from public health officials in November urged people to work from home again.

Trade unions and opposition parties are among those calling for office workers to be given the option to work remotely into the future.

Mary Connaughton, Director of CIPD, the professional body for HR and development, is encouraging businesses to engage with their staff:

“This is a real opportunity for companies to establish their future ways of working”