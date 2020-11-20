Enterprise centres in Carlow and Kilkenny to get a share of €8million Government funding

Three local groups have between them been granted €215,000 of Government funding.

It’s part of an €8million kitty announced by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for 95 Enterprise Centres around the country.

Carlow Community Enterprise Centre is to get €96,000 with €32,000 for ERIC, the Enterprise & Research Incubation Centre at IT Carlow.

Kilkenny Community Enterprise Centre at The Abbey Business Centre will get €87,000 to continue offer services to local businesses and support local jobs during these difficult times.