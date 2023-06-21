Entries for the Zurich Portrait Prize Competition close today

Artists in Carlow and Kilkenny are being reminded that today is the closing date for entries into this year’s Zurich Portrait Prize.

The winner of this national art competition will receive a cash prize of €15,000.

Additionally, they will be commissioned to create work for the National Portrait Collection, for which they will be awarded a further €5000.

Meanwhile, the Zurich Young Portrait Prize is open to young people of all abilities aged up to 18 years old.

Entries close at 10 pm today and the winners will be announced in early December.