Eoghan and Ruairi Chada to be remembered this weekend in the Ballinkillen Team Mates Forever Challenge

Two young Carlow boys who died tragically in 2013 are to be remembered this weekend.

The lives of Eoghan and Ruairi Chada will be honoured on Saturday with the Ballinkillen Team Mates Forever Challenge which hasn’t taken place for the last two years due to Covid.

The village will welcome groupings from across the country for the annual hurling blitz and the boy’s mother Kathleen Chada is always on hand to present the winning medals.

She’s told KCLR News that it’s great to have it back.

“It just means so much to me, when I see all the kids out there on the pitch, just having a ball, it’s just fantastic to see it,” said Kathleen.

“We’re going to have the guts of 360 children out there playing, and I know absolutely in my heart that Eoghan and Ruairi will be watching them all and wishing that they could join in”.