Episode 3: All About Kids Technology

In this episode, John Cleere discusses the different tools and technology for digital natives. We also define the difference between digital natives and digital creatives.

Our tech guru, Jason Larkin of ElectroCity, reviews the Trust Altus GXT 1323 Gaming Head Set perfect for gamers.

We chat with our expert Bill Lao, co-founder of Coder Dojo. He discusses the importance of learning how to code at a young age and the Kilkenny CoderDojo Sponsorship Opportunities.

The O’Reilly family joins us to tell us how they use tech in their daily lives. The kids have Revolut and they also use Google Family Link.