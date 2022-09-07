The History Show Episode 3: Kilkenny Military Executions and Irish Peasant Songs

In this episode of the History Show, researcher of Kilkenny Military Heritage and former commandment at James Stephens Barracks, Larry Scallan, takes us on a tour of the military prison at the facility, and the very spot in which it is believed that John Murphy and John Phelan were executed.

Also on the programme, filmmaker Kevin Hughes speaks about his upcoming picture ‘Dear Mother’, which depicts the Kilkenny military executions, based on the letter penned by John Murphy to his mother

Also, a look back in time, as we listen to some of the most popular Irish peasant songs of 1922.