Catch UpThe History Show
Episode 4: Museum Tour at the Kilkenny Facility and the Final Piece of the 1922 Civil War Timeline in Kilkenny
The History Show: Episode 4 - 13th September 2022
Researcher of Kilkenny military heritage and former Commendent at James Stephens Barracks, Larry Scallan, appears again on this week’s show; this week he’s bringing us on a tour of the museum at the Kilkenny facility and Historian Eoin Swithin Walsh gives us his third and final piece of the 1922 timeline in Kilkenny, as the Civil War gets underway.