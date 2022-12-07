Episode 4: Technology for Agriculture Food and Digital Transformation

In this episode, John Cleere discusses the Food Vision 2030. He also talks about upskilling your Agri skills through Macra Skillnet.

Our tech guru, Jason Larkin of ElectroCity, reviews Tapo Smart Camera, which is perfect for monitoring the animals, and the AfterShokz Headphones, that has a bone conduction sound ideal for around the farm.

John Leamy of Teagasc takes a dive into the digital transformation of agriculture.

Ciara Heuston of Bowfield Farm tells us all about vertical farming.