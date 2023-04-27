Episode 4 : Willow, Rothe House Garden, Water Features and More.

On this episode, Paul’s chosen plant of the week was the Salix or Willow.

Colm O’Driscoll to Paul about soil, soil health and composts.

Paul took a trip tin to Kilkenny City, to talk to Mary Pyke from Rothe House.

Finally, our “How To” will focus on Patio / Water features with James of Kilqaude Arboretum who answered your gardening questions.

