Episode 5: Crab Apples, BEAM Gardens, Planters, Hanging Baskets, Beds and Borders

On The Garden Show tonight, presented by Paul Smyth, of the Arboretum Home & Garden Heaven, he first spoke with Brian McCarthy of Cork Rooftop Farm about urban gardening and lots more.

Paul took a trip to gardens of BEAM in Bagenalstown, to speak with John Murphy.

Our “How To” will focus on planters/hanging baskets/beds and borders Anne Synott – Plant Manager at Kilquade answered your queries.

Paul’s Plant Of The Week was the humble Crab Apple.