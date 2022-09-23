Episode 5: Roles of Women During the Civil War

On this week’s edition of the History Show, Ann Tierney, the President of Kilkenny Archaeological Society, profiles three women with Kilkenny links that played pivotal roles throughout the decade. Kilkenny theatre artist Ita Morrissey on her community theatre production “The Untold Tales of Freedom”, highlighting the role of women at the time. John outlines some facts, firsts and inventions from around the world, 100 years ago. Finally, for this week’s edition of “It Said in the Papers”, we look back at the Kilkenny People from Saturday May 13th, 1922.