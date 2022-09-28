Episode 6: The Significance of Women During Civil War, Military Treasures, and a Look Back on Some Issues 100 Years Ago

On this edition of the History Show, Kilkenny-based visual artist Carrie Lynam tells us about how she and others in her community are remembering the women that were involved with Cumann na mBan. Ann Tierney, the President of Kilkenny Archaeological Society, is back to tell us more about the Kilkenny women who marched against conscription in 1918.Retired commandant Larry Scallan tells us about some more treasures from the Kilkenny military barracks museum, and a new cinema for Castlecomer is just one of the many pressing issues discussed in the Kilkenny People from June 24th 1922 – we’ll hear more about it and some other important stories from the time during our weekly look back at ‘It Said in the Papers’.