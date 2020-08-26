EU Commission President wants to examine “the full picture” before deciding Phil Hogan’s fate

The EU Commission President is committed to making a comprehensive and fair decision on Phil Hogan’s future, according to a spokesperson.

Ursula von der Leyen has spoken further with the embattled Commissioner after he issued her with a report on his movements in Ireland.

He’s come under continued criticism in the wake of the Golfgate scandal.

EC Deputy Chief Spokesperson Dana Spinant says Phil Hogan’s report is being carefully analysed.

But she couldn’t offer a timescale for when a decision might be made:

“It’s impossible for me to say at what precise point in time the President will complete her assessment. It was less than 24 hours ago that she received that report from Commissioner Hogan and she’s looking at it carefully. It is important to her that she has the full picture before announcing her conclusions and completing her assessment. And believe me, you will know it not a second after she has completed her assessment. We are ready and committed to communicate that to you speedily.”

Local Minister Malcolm Noonan has told KCLR that the position of Commissioner Hogan is untenable.

The Green Party TD says he supports the three coalition party leaders in calling for him to consider his position, but Minister Noonan says he expects he may not be removed from office due to his role in Brexit and US/EU trade negotiations.

Sinn Fein TD Kathleen Funchion, meanwhile, says Commission Hogan should resign:

“Phil Hogan needs to leave his position. I think it’s been a massive slap in the face for everybody that has tried their best over the last nearly six months at this stage. People have made massive sacrifices.”