EU Commissioner is guest of honour for 2 Castlecomer events today

EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan is the guest of honour at two events taking place in Castlecomer today.

He’ll be attending a seminar sponsored by the European Commission where they’ll be discussing the latest developments in areas like renewable energy and bioenergy.

Councillor John Brennan will open that seminar this morning.

The second event is being organised by Kilkenny LEADER Partnership about the Smart Villages Concept.

Speaking to KCLR News, Martin Rafter of LEADER says it’s about seeing if inspiration can be taken from other areas around the continent