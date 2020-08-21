EU Commissioner Phil Hogan claims he attended Oireachtas golf event in good faith

The EU Trade Commissioner takes seriously COVID 19 rules and guidelines – so says a Commission Spokesperson.

Kilkenny man Phil Hogan was among those to attend the recent Oireachtas Golf Society dinner which has come under fire as numbers appear to have breached guidelines.

In a statement to KCLR News today a spokesperson for Commissioner Hogan says he met fully the requirements regarding COVID 19 rules upon his return to Ireland from Brussels and self-isolated himself for 14 days following his return to this country.

It adds that Commissioner Hogan attended the event organised by the Irish Parliamentary Golf Society in good faith, on the clear understanding that the organisers and the hotel concerned had been assured by the Irish Hotels’ Federation that the arrangements proposed to be put in place would be in compliance with the government’s guidelines.