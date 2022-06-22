EuroMillions ticket worth €22,833 sold in Tullow, Co Carlow last April still unclaimed

If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in Tullow, Co Carlow last April it could be time to check it.

A Quick Pick sold at Hickson’s SuperValu on Bridge Street on Wednesday 13th of that month is worth €22,833 in a Match 5 prize in the draw held on Friday, 15th April.

Winning numbers that night were 06, 24, 30, 32, 48 with the lucky stars of 05 and 06.

National Lottery’s now warning that the cash must be claimed by close of business on Thursday, 14th July.

If you believe you are the winner, you’re asked to sign the back of the ticket and either call 1800 666 222 or email [email protected]