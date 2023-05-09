Europe Day marked in Carlow and Kilkenny

It’s Europe Day and events are taking place at key locations to mark the occasion.

The Schuman Declaration was signed on this day in 1950 to secure long-term peace in post-war Europe.

That signing is considered the beginning of what is now the European Union, which Ireland joined 50 years ago.

Highlighting the day, KCLR Live this morning broadcast from The Exchange in Carlow town:

Yesterday, Luxembourg’s Ambassador to Ireland, Ms Florence Ensch joined Minster of State, Carlow Kilkenny Green TD Malcolm Noonan, at Kilkenny City Vocational School

Our Edwina Grace was there for KCLR News – hear from the Ambassador, Minister and school representatives here: