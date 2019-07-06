Event to map the accessibility of Carlow Town taking place today

An event to try and encourage businesses to become more accessible in Carlow is taking place today.

Locals are being invited to join in a mapping accessibility day where you go around to various venues to gather and store information on how accessible they are.

It’ll take place from 10.30am until 1pm today, kicking off in the Shaw Room at Carlow Library and at the Town Hall.

Speaking to KCLR, one of those involved, Sinéad Tynan says all the information will be put into an app called ‘Access Earth’.

And she says, “The app is very user-friendly. It asks you these questions: is there accessible parking? Is there accessible toilets?

“It’s a tourist opportunity as well. With Carlow Universal Access Movement one of our aims is to make Carlow the most accessible county in Ireland.

“We’re hoping that if businesses maybe fail on their rating that they might make the effort then and make the improvements necessary to make their premises more accessible.”