Events taking place in Carlow and Kilkenny today to mark 100 years since end of 1st World War

Events are taking place in Carlow and Kilkenny and around the country today to mark 100 years since the 1st World War ended.

Thousands of local soldiers fought in the Great War with many losing their lives.

Among the events organised for Kilkenny is a service this morning in St Canice’s Cathedral which will begin with 35,000 poppies floating down from the ceiling at 11 o’clock.

Then at 4.30pm this afternoon, there’ll be an ecumenical Service of Remembrance in St Canice’s Church followed by a Procession of Light with 100 candles to the War Memorial in the Peace Park where wreaths will be laid and a ceremonial flame extinguished.

That’s been organised by the Kilkenny Great War Memorial Committee and music will be provided by the Unity Singers and CBS Boys’ Choir.

Meanwhile, in Carlow the main event is taking place in the Memorial Garden in Leighlinbridge at 10.50am.

It will focus on the hundreds of Carlow men and women who died in the war and whose names are on the All-County Memorial there which was erected in 2002.

It’s being coordinated by the Carlow County Council Centenary Committee and will include a raising of the Irish flag, a minute’s silence, prayers of remembrance, reading aloud of the names of those who died, and then the laying of official wreaths.

All are welcome to all of these events.