Excitement building in Kilkenny as Operation All Ireland gets into full swing

The two-week lead-up to the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final is heaping pressure on more than the players and management.

A meeting was held in UPMC Nowlan Park last night to decide on a suite of fundraising events to support the team in the decider against Limerick in Croke Park on the 17th of July.

Former County Board Chair Ned Quinn has told The Way It Is that a number of regular features will definitely be going ahead:

That aside, excitement’s building no more than among the younger fans, many of whom are delighted to have their summer cúl camps back at full capacity this week at a number of venues across the county.

These children attending in Freshford and St Kieran’s College yesterday gave our Sinéad Burke their predictions for July 17th:

Thomastown-based singer Mick Hanly is a proud Limerick man – he’s expecting a great clash of the ash on final day and outlined to our Sue Nunn how he thinks it’ll go: