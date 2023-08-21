Excitement building in Tralee as Rose Festival takes hold with Carlow’s Caoimhe Deering competing and reigning Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan reporting

Excitement’s building with the Rose of Tralee set to light up our TV screens from tonight (Monday).

The annual event is officially underway in the Kerry Town with the televised section running out across two evenings in the Munster Technical University.

32 contestants of Irish heritage from around the world, will compete for the title over the next two nights, including Carlow’s official representative Caoimhe Deering who’s expected to be on stage on Tuesday night.

County native Kathryn Thomas will be joining Daithi Ó Sé on stage while there’s a Kilkenny escort helping out too.

But the local hopes will be on our Rathvilly Rose – her mother Ciara and others have been chatting with our reporter and reigning Kilkenny Rose Molly Coogan in Tralee …

Stay tuned for updates from Molly on KCLR Live and News.