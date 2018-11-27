Experiencing domestic violence? Supports are available in Carlow and Kilkenny

You’re being reminded there are supports available locally if you are experiencing domestic violence.

The annual Women’s Aid 16 days campaign continues across Carlow and Kilkenny until December 10th.

Sarah Kearns is an outreach support worker with the Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny – she explained that there are a range of supports offered there apart from the accommodation aspect itself.

