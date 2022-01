A county Carlow business was damaged when a blaze broke out at the premises on Tuesday night.

Emergency services were called to the fire at the Ardattin Inn at about 5:30pm with two units from Tullow Fire Service and one from Hacketstown in attendance.

KCLR News understands that extensive damage was caused to the kitchen area of the premises with firefighters preventing a further spread.

They were on site until 8 o’clock.