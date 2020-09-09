An extra 800 college places have been announced ahead of CAO offers coming out on Friday. – but one local student is still worried he’ll miss out because of the points inflation this year.

Points for third level courses are expected to rise after record Leaving Cert results this week.

Rian Brennan did the leaving last year but wanted to change course this this and reapplied for the CAO.

Rian’s been telling KCLR LIVE that he’s afraid he’ll miss out on doing law in UCD because the grades are so much higher for the class of 2020:

He said “I started college in DCU last year, I found the programme wasn’t for me, so I’ve been working since then, I was pretty confident knowing my points, and I reapplied to the CAO in February to study law in UCD”.

“I was about 20 points over what was required so I was pretty confident that I’d be offered my course on Friday, but considering the inflation rate on leaving cert grades this year. It’s looking more and more in jeopardy” he said.

Meanwhile the Higher Education Minister says he’s expecting more students to get their first choice course this year than any other year.

Simon Harris has told the Dail more places are being made available to deal with the fact that student’s points have gone up.