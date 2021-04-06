Extra care needed on Carlow and Kilkenny routes according to a local road safety officer

With wintry conditions settling in overnight, advice is to take care on all routes across Carlow and Kilkenny this morning.

Gardai in both counties say no major issues have been reported to them however temperatures have cooled considerably locally and there may be some skid spots.

Carlow’s Road Safety Officer is also calling on motorists to be extra safe and never drive while under the influence of any intoxicant.

There have been 21 deaths so far this year on Irish roads and an increase of 11% of those driving under the influence of drugs, with the Kilkenny Carlow Garda Division seeing a rise of almost four times that. (More on that here).

Speaking to KCLR news Carlow’s Road Safety Officer John McDarby says it’s a worrying trend that’s showing.

He’s also reminding those behind the wheel that there needs to be an extra awareness of cyclists and young people on our roads especially now with the brighter evenings and Easter holidays continuing for some.