It’s a wet morning in most parts of Carlow and Kilkenny and that doesn’t look set to change any time soon.

As rainfall comes down, Met Éireann’s status yellow warning for most of the country took effect at 4am this morning and continues for 24 hours.

During that time rain is forecast to become persistent, heavy at times, with a threat of spot-flooding in parts.

