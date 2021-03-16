Extra €5m URDF funding for Carlow town

An extra €5m in funding’s been confirmed for Carlow town.

The extra cash is coming from the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund and is on top of the €9.78m announced last Friday for the ”Project Carlow 2040” plans.

The extra funding has been secured after some changes to the plans for the Potato Market area.

It brings the total amount allocated locally by the government to €33m with €18m going to Kilkenny city.

Local TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor says it’s ”the biggest investment ever” and ”a gamechanger” for the town.