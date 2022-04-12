KCLR News
Extra ‘lump sum’ payment being considered for households in Carlow and Kilkenny getting fuel allowance
Local households in receipt of the fuel allowance could get an additional three week ‘lump sum’ payment.
It’s among measures discussed by senior ministers last night to help with the rising energy costs.
A temporary reduction in VAT on gas and electricity from 13.5% to 9% was also raised, along with a cut in the PSO levy on energy bills.
Cabinet will meet on Wednesday to discuss and sign-off on the plans.