Extra public holiday on March 18th gets the green light
Ministers have given the go-ahead for a double bank-holiday bonus around St Patrick's Day
Cabinet has given the go-ahead for an extra Bank Holiday in March.
The bonus day-off will be given on 18 March – the day after St Patrick’s Day for this year.
A national commemorative event will be held on the day to remember those who lost their lives to Covid-19.
But the new holiday will move to St Brigid’s Day from 2023.
Ministers have also approved a once off, tax free €1,000 bonus for frontline healthcare workers who were in Covid exposed clinical settings.