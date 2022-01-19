KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Extra public holiday on March 18th gets the green light

Ministers have given the go-ahead for a double bank-holiday bonus around St Patrick's Day

Sinead Burke 19/01/2022

Cabinet has given the go-ahead for an extra Bank Holiday in March.

The bonus day-off will  be given on 18 March – the day after St Patrick’s Day for this year.

A national commemorative event will be held on the day to remember those who lost their lives to Covid-19.

But the new holiday will move to St Brigid’s Day from 2023.

Ministers have also approved a once off, tax free €1,000 bonus for frontline healthcare workers who were in Covid exposed clinical settings.

 

