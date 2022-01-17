Extra public holiday on the way as Tánaiste vows to do more to back business and workers

The Tánaiste says he intends to bring in five new workers’ rights including an extra bank holiday.

It comes as the Local Enterprise Office network recorded a net increase of almost 3,000 jobs last year – 81 in Kilkenny with 47 in Carlow.

It followed a year of net job losses in many businesses in 2020.

Leo Varadkar said the figures are encouraging, and Government will do more to back businesses and workers:

“There’s going to be five new workers rights; statutory sick pay, the right to request remote working, the protection of tips, new redundancy rights for people who were laid off during the pandemic and an additional public holiday to bring us more in line with our European peers”