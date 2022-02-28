Face masks will now only be required in healthcare settings across Carlow and Kilkenny

People no longer have to wear facemask’s in shops, public transport or in schools.

A further easing of Covid-19 restrictions takes effect with the requirement for masks only relevant now to healthcare settings.

The advise is to make your own judgement on the use of masks in schools, in shops and on public transport.

There are also changes regarding testing.

People with symptoms who are under 55 years, or those over 55 who have had a booster vaccine and are in good health, are no longer required to get tested.

Those aged over 55 and not boosted, pregnant women and people who are immuno-compromised or considered high risk should still get a Covid-19 test.

People with confirmed cases of Covid-19 must still self-isolate but, close contacts are no longer required to restrict movements or self-isolate unless they have symptoms from today.

NPHET survey reveals many in favour of continued mask wearing in schools

Meanwhile a new survey says the continued wearing of face masks by 9 to 12 year old’s in schools is supported by many teachers and parents.

The study carried out the the National Public Health Emergency Team found that while teachers had reported that mask-wearing had gone more smoothly than expected.

46% of children themselves said they wanted to stop wearing them.

However 38% of 9 to 12 year olds were happy to continue wearing masks in class, while 7% were in favour because it would protect others.