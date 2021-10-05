Facebook apologises for yesterday’s major outage

Facebook has said sorry for a major outage which saw 3.5 billion people unable to access its apps and services.

The social media platform went down yesterday, along with Whatsapp, Instagram and Messenger.

The company insists it was due to an internal technical issue – and that there’s ‘no evidence user data was compromised’.

The outage resulted in owner Mark Zuckerberg’s own personal wealth falling by more than 6 billion dollars.