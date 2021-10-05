KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Facebook apologises for yesterday’s major outage

Many across Carlow and Kilkenny were among those impacted

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace Send an email 05/10/2021
image pexels.com

Facebook has said sorry for a major outage which saw 3.5 billion people unable to access its apps and services.

The social media platform went down yesterday, along with Whatsapp, Instagram and Messenger.

The company insists it was due to an internal technical issue – and that there’s ‘no evidence user data was compromised’.

The outage resulted in owner Mark Zuckerberg’s own personal wealth falling by more than 6 billion dollars.

