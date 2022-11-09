KCLR News
Facebook workers in Ireland to learn their fate
There are about 3,000 staff employed in Ireland, along with around 6,000 contractors.
Staff at Facebook’s parent company Meta are finding out about redundancies today (Wednesday).
A notice went go out to the firm’s 85,000 employees globally at 11 am.
Mark Zuckerberg says that he has decided to reduce the size of their team by about 13% and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go.
It’s not sure yet how many of these are in Ireland.