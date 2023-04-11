Facial recognition technology should not be introduced without a wider public discussion says Kilkenny Green Party councillor Maria Dollard

A local Green Party councillor says facial recognition technology (FRT) should not be introduced without a wider public discussion.

The Government is hoping to introduce FRT legislation before the summer recess.

However, opposition from the Greens may delay its introduction.

Kilkenny Cllr Maria Dollard says “To add it on to an existing bill that’s going through the Dáil would be extremely problematic from a Green Party perspective, you know, we think it would probably be in breach of civil rights and human rights and for that reason it could be used as a tool but in specific circumstances and would require I think a separate piece of legislation entirely to look at it from every angle”.

Cllr Dollard also says she appreciates that Gardaí have an extremely difficult job but adds “We haven’t a great track record, I suppose, with the use of technology in this country from a Garda perspective and we need to ensure we get this right, it’s too serious an issue to rush through and it should go through as a separate piece of legislation”.