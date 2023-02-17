Fake Garda badge produced after two men found in a County Kilkenny house

There’s a fresh warning about Garda impersonators after cash was stolen two more incidents in Co Kikenny yesterday.

Homes in Callan and Glenmore were targeted this time after a similar incident in Jenkinstown Park last Friday morning.

A fake Garda badge was produced after two men were caught in a house in Tullamaine in Callan yesterday morning at around 10am.

The culprits had forced open a window to gain access to the house where they stole a sum of cash.

In a second incident at around 12.30 yesterday afternoon a man impersonating a Garda entered a house in Jamestown in Glenmore wearning a cap and a surgical facemask.

He proceeded to steal a sum of cash.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity or vehicles in either area to contact them.

They’re also reminding people that genuine Gardaí will always allow you to confirm their identity and if you are in any way unsure about a caller to your home you should contact your local station.

Meanwhile, Gardaí are hunting a group that broke into a Carlow home.