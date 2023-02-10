Fake Garda and two other men in black clothes steal cash in Co Kilkenny

A sum of cash was stolen in Co Kilkenny this morning (Friday) by three men in black, one of whom claimed to be a Guard.

Three men with their faces covered and wearing all black clothing broke into at a shed in Jenkinstown Park on Friday morning between 9am and 9.45.

One of the men produced a Garda page and claimed to be a member of An Garda Síochána before they escaped with an undisclosed amount of money.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the area or may have further information to contact the Station in Kilkenny.

They are also warning to always ask to see a caller Garda ID badge which contains their name and photo.

They says you can call your local Garda Station any time to confirm that a Gard is who they say they are.