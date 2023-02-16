KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Gardaí hunting up to four men who broke into a Carlow home armed with baseball bats

Photo of Edwina Grace Edwina Grace16/02/2023
File photo of house burglary

An investigation is underway into an aggravated burglary in Carlow town.

Three or four men armed with baseball bats and with their faces covered entered a house on Green Road just after 10pm on Tuesday night.

Some of the occupants suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses or anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage to contact them in Carlow.

