Families sleeping in tents under St Francis Bridge told to go

Families who’ve been sleeping rough underneath the new bridge in Kilkenny City say they’ve been told they have to be gone this morning.

Two homeless families have been sleeping in tents there – one of them from Kilkenny and the other from Athlone.

Lisa says they were approached by Gardaí yesterday who told them they have until 11 o’clock this morning to move on because of noise complaints from neighbours.

Speaking to KCLR, Lisa says they’re at a loss as to where to go now.