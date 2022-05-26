Family, friends and fans gather at Kilkenny Tholsel for special mayoral reception to honour Johnny Barry

One of the best known local radio broadcasters was the focus of a mayoral reception in Kilkenny this week.

Johnny Barry has served his local community as an assistant projectionist at a cinema and as a firefighter, but he’s best known for his 33 years of work on radio celebrating and promoting Irish country music.

Last evening (Wednesday 27th May 2022) his passion and commitment was honoured by Kilkenny Mayor Andrew McGuinness before a crowd of family, friends and fans.

Hear the report of that event which we carried on The Way It Is: