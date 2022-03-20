Family fun events taking place in Inistioge today

Inistioge in county Kilkenny will today play host to a number of family fun events today.

At 12.30 the village will host their St Patrick’s parade, followed by a family fun day at 1pm, concluding with ‘The Ball Run’ which will take place at 4 O’clock.

Proceeds raised from the Ball Run are in aid of the ongoing upkeep of Cois Abhann in the village. A portion of the funds will also go towards the Ukrainian relief effort.