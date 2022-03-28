Family in Dunamaggin, Co Kilkenny left heartbroken following disappearance of three newborn pygmy goats

A local man says his family are heartbroken after three newborn goats were stolen from their paddock last week.

Francis Nesbitt who owns Croan Cottages near Dunamaggin believes they’ve been taken to be sold online, where they can fetch hundreds of euro each.

He’s notified Gardaí, and has appealed to the public to raise the alarm with officers if they spot suspicious ads on the internet.

Francis says he posted photos of the goats a day after they were born, hoping to brighten someone’s day saying “Well I regret this now but I posted the photographs on Instagram and on Twitter just because they were so cute and, let’s face it, social media is so full of such nasty, horrible stories at the moment I just thought it might put a smile on a few faces”.

Gardaí meanwhile have told KCLR News that they are investigating the theft which took place between 10pm on Saturday (25th March) and 11am on Sunday (26th March).

Anyone with information should contact their local garda station.