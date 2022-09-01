Kilkenny family tells of frustrations after scoliosis surgery for 8-year-old cancelled

A Kilkenny family’s been describing their frustrations after their daughter’s scoliosis surgery at Temple Street hospital had to be cancelled.

Eight-year-old Brianna Phelan from the Johnswell Road area has been on a waiting list for three years and was due to finally have the procedure next month.

However Brianna is one of three children who’s surgery has been cancelled due to the complex nature of the procedure combined with the ongoing pressure on the health system.

Her mother Triona has been telling KCLR Live that the family’s is noticing a deterioration in their little girl’s condition.