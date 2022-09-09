Fans of Garth Brooks from Carlow, Kilkenny and across the country begin to land in Dublin for first of Garth Brooks five concerts

Fans of Garth Brooks have begun arriving in Dublin for the country music star’s first night in Croke Park.

Extra buses and trains have been organised for the event.

Promotors Aiken Promotions has advice for attendees here.

The John Keane Show on KCLR is entering its Garth Chart hour from 3pm with a focus on the best known and loved tracks from the legendary performer.

At the same time most road closures and diversions in the Capital will kick in while gates open from 5pm.

KCLR’s James Lakes attended the media press conference told our Sue Nunn about it on last evening’s The Way It Is…